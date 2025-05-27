Menu Content

Polls Show Lee Jae-myung Holds Clear Lead

Written: 2025-05-27 16:44:18Updated: 2025-05-27 17:29:15

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With a blackout set to take effect Wednesday for the release of new presidential election polls, surveys conducted on the weekend found that Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung holds a clear lead. 
Our Bae Joo-yon has more. 

Report: A new survey finds that 49 percent of respondents said they would vote for Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and 35 percent support the People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo. 

The gap between the two major candidates was 14 percentage points, well outside the margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. 

The survey of one-thousand-four adults was commissioned by the JoongAng Ilbo daily and conducted by Gallup Korea on Saturday and Sunday. 

It has a confidence level of 95 percent. 

Eleven percent of those surveyed picked the Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok. 

Compared with the same survey conducted three weeks ago, support for Lee Jae-myung remained unchanged, while Kim and Lee Jun-seok each gained two percentage points. 

In a hypothetical matchup between Lee Jae-myung and Kim, Lee secured 52 percent support and Kim 42 percent. 

In a head-to-head between Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok, the Democratic Party candidate gathered 51 percent of support and Lee Jun-seok 40 percent. 

In another survey, conducted Saturday and Sunday on one-thousand-eight adults, 45-point-nine percent of respondents said they would vote for Lee Jae-myung, with 34-point-four percent picking Kim and eleven-point-three percent Lee Jun-seok. 

The difference between Lee Jae-myung and Kim stood at eleven-point-five percentage points, also outside the margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. 

The survey, conducted by Research and Research and commissioned by the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent. 

In a hypothetical head-to-head, Lee Jae-myung gathered 50 percent support, beating Kim by eight-point-four percentage points. 

If the Democratic Party candidate were to go up solely against Lee Jun-seok, 49-point-three percent of respondents said they would vote for Lee Jae-myung and 34-point-nine percent said Lee Jun-seok. 
Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.
