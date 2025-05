Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed lower Tuesday as investors took profits amid ongoing worries about U.S. tariff plans.The KOSPI shaved off seven-point-18 points, or zero-point-27 percent, to close at two-thousand-637-point-22.The index opened lower and stayed negative after a prior surge on news of Trump’s EU tariff delay, as concerns persisted over his threat to impose a 25 percent tariff on smartphones not made in the U.S.In Seoul, major tech shares fell, with Samsung Electronics down one-point-46 percent and battery maker LG Energy Solution sliding one-point-98 percent, while industrial giant POSCO Holdings tumbled one-percent-86 percent and financial firm KB Financial slipped zero-point-one percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained one-point-84 points, or zero-point-25 percent, to close at 727-point-11.