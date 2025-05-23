Ex-PM Han, Ex-Finance Minister Choi Banned from Leaving Country as Suspects in Insurrection Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have issued travel bans for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, both of whom are suspects in the ongoing insurrection case stemming from the December 3 martial law incident.The ban was issued in mid-May, before the National Office of Investigation summoned Han, Choi and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min for questioning on Monday and grilled them for about ten hours.A ban issued for Lee in December is believed to have been extended.The special team in charge of the case reportedly asked the three former Cabinet members whether they had made any false statements about how they received martial law-related documents on the night of the short-lived decree.The investigators are reported to have identified discrepancies between the ex-ministers’ previous statements to the police and parliament, and surveillance footage from the top office taken at the time of a Cabinet meeting convened by former President Yoon Suk Yeol just before he declared martial law.