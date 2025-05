Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party is encouraging voters to take part in early voting in the 21st presidential election.During a briefing held Tuesday at the party headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, senior party spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said key members of the election committee will take part in early voting.Jo said it’s highly likely that Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will also take part in early voting on Thursday, the first day of early voting in Seoul.The spokesperson added that the committee will continue to campaign nationwide to increase voter turnout.Meanwhile, senior Democratic Party lawmaker Yun Ho-jung said the high overseas voter turnout is a show of public sentiment against the country’s conservative forces.