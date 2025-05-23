Menu Content

Expert: N. Korea Appears to Attempt to Lift Capsized Navy Vessel with Balloons

Written: 2025-05-27 18:06:46Updated: 2025-05-27 18:33:36

Photo : YONHAP News

An expert at a U.S. nonprofit institution analyzed that North Korea is presumed to be seeking to lift up its navy ship that capsized last week during a launch attempt with the assistance of balloons.

Decker Eveleth, a strategic forces analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses(CNA), on Sunday shared satellite images of what appeared to be several balloons floating above the North's Chongjin shipyard in efforts to right the five-thousand-ton vessel.

Eveleth, who assessed white objects seemingly surrounding the vessel covered with blue tarpaulins to be balloons, posted on social media that the regime is likely "attempting to lift up their destroyer with methods inspired by Pixar's hit 2009 animated film 'Up.'"

The newly-built destroyer tipped over and was partially submerged with damage to its hull during its launch ceremony last Wednesday in the eastern port city of Chongjin.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was attending the event, called the accident an intolerable "criminal act," and ordered punishment of officials in charge and the vessel to be restored within June.
