Photo : YONHAP News

After a recent succession of sinkhole accidents across the country, preventive work will be undertaken at excavation sites and maps identifying vulnerable locations will be revealed to the public.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday that it is implementing a new plan to strengthen safety management at excavation sites.Inspections of sites deemed to be at high risk of sinkholes will be expedited with support from local governments.Maps indicating areas with underground cavities that pose a significant risk of sinkholes will be disclosed to the public along with information about ongoing efforts to correct the problems.