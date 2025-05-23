Officials Discuss Response to China's Unilateral Moves in PMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry convened a meeting with other related ministries to discuss Seoul's response to Beijing's recent unilateral activities in the Yellow Sea, where the two countries' Exclusive Economic Zones(EEZs) overlap.The meeting on Tuesday was presided over by Kang Young-shin, the ministry's director-general for Northeast and Central Asian affairs and also attended by officials from the oceans and defense ministries.The foreign ministry said officials from the relevant ministries intend to closely coordinate efforts to monitor developments in China and actively respond to ensure South Korea’s legitimate rights and interests are not violated.Beijing installed a steel structure without notice within the Provisional Maritime Zone(PMZ), where the two countries' EEZs overlap.More recently, the China Maritime Safety Administration's(MSA) regional branch temporarily declared "no-sail zones" in parts of the southern Yellow Sea that fall within South Korea's EEZ for its military training.