Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Min-sung, former head coach of Daejeon Hana Citizen FC, was named the head coach of the under-22 men's national team set to compete at the 2026 Asian Games and if South Korea qualifies, at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.The Korea Football Association(KFA) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Lee, who had previously been the top coaching assistant for the U-23 men's national team in 2018 that won the gold medal at the Asian Games in Indonesia.He headed the Daejeon Hana Citizen FC between 2020 and 2024 and led the team to advance to the top-tier league in 2022.The former defender, who represented the country at the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups, is well-known for his goal during South Korea's World Cup qualifying match against Japan in 1997 that resulted in a two-one victory.Lee will make his debut as new head coach of the U-22 national team in a friendly against Australia starting at 7 p.m. on June 5 at Yongin Mireu Stadium.