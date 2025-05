Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min returned home to South Korea to much fanfare after the Spurs' triumph in the UEFA Europa League for the 2024-2025 season.The 32-year-old was all smiles Tuesday afternoon as he waved at exuberant fans upon landing at Incheon International Airport.Son briefly wore the winners medal as requested by fans, before getting into his vehicle.Son is set to lead the South Korean national team as captain as they face Iraq in the Iraqi city of Basra on June 6 for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in the third regional round.South Korea will then host Kuwait for the final qualifying match at Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 10, after which the Taegeuk Warriors could win a ticket to the tournament with at least one draw.