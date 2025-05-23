Witness Testifies Ex-Commander Yeo Ordered Arrest, Detention of 14 People during Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A witness at the military insurrection trial in connection to the December 3 martial law testified that former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung ordered his subordinates, under the decree, to arrest and detain 14 people at a wartime command bunker.Kim Dae-woo, former head of the command's investigation unit, testified Tuesday to the Central District Military Court that Yeo told him on December 3 he had received the list of 14 people, including politicians, from then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.Yeo told the former investigation unit chief to write down the names, arrest them and then send them to the "B-1" bunker at the Capital Defense Command for detention.The witness testified that Yeo said he did not know what charges were made against the 14 people and that the ex-commander quickly prepared the troops for deployment.Kim also said "yes," when asked if Yeo had ordered him after martial law was revoked to pretend the list had never existed, but he refused to follow his order.The list included National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and former People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon.