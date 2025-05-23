KBS Poll: 45% of Voters Support DP’s Lee, 36% PPP’s Kim, 10% Reform Party’s Lee

Photo : YONHAP News

A new KBS survey finds that 45 percent of voters support Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and 36 percent favor Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party(PPP).KBS asked one-thousand adults nationwide who would get their vote should the presidential election take place the following day.In the survey, conducted from Sunday to Tuesday, 45 percent of respondents said they would vote for Lee Jae-myung, while 36 percent chose Kim and ten percent picked the minor Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok.When the focus shifted to political parties, 40 percent of respondents said the PPP should once again produce the next president while 51 percent said they would prefer a liberal administration.Thirty-three percent of the respondents said the PPP’s Kim and the Reform Party’s Lee should join forces, while 21 percent opposed the idea and 43 percent said they weren’t interested.When asked how they would vote in the event of a conservative merger with the PPP’s Kim as the hypothetical candidate, Kim won support from 41 percent of respondents against 44 percent in favor of Lee Jae-myung, with the gap between them falling within the margin of error.With the Reform Party’s Lee as the hypothetical candidate, 34 percent said they would support Lee Jun-seok while 43 percent chose Lee Jae-myung.The survey, commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.