Presidential Candidates Clash over Political Issues in Final TV Debate

Written: 2025-05-28 08:13:29Updated: 2025-05-28 10:39:17

Photo : KBS News

Candidates seeking the presidency in the June 3 election clashed over martial law and other political issues during their third and final televised debate Tuesday night.

During the two-hour debate hosted by the National Election Commission, the candidates engaged in fierce attacks, spending more time dissecting each other’s weaknesses than questioning specific policy pledges. 

The Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung accused the People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo of defending impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and his insurrection, calling Kim Yoon’s “avatar” and saying Kim’s election could result in Yoon’s return.

Kim said it was premature and misleading to call Yoon’s December 3 martial law move an insurrection before a court rules on the matter, adding that the court must decide whether it was an insurrection, while reiterating his opposition to martial law.

Kim and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok attacked Lee Jae-myung over allegations that have put the Democratic Party candidate at the center of five ongoing criminal trials.

But Lee Jae-myung dismissed the accusations as baseless, saying the Yoon administration’s prosecutors fabricated the charges against him.
