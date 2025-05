Photo : KBS News

Bus drivers in Seoul have postponed a general strike despite the collapse of negotiations with management.The union said Wednesday that it decided to postpone the strike during a meeting of its branch chiefs in the morning after wage negotiations broke down around 12 a.m.A union official said the union concluded that because of the significant differences between labor and management, a walkout would have little impact in changing the stance of the employers and the city, which insist that no discussions can take place until the wage system is overhauled.The management welcomed the decision, saying it will make every effort to ensure that citizens can safely use buses.The management added that it will resume negotiations with the union soon.