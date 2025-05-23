Realmeter: DP’s Lee in Lead with 49.2%; PPP’s Kim Wins 36.8%, Reform Party’s Lee 10.3%

Photo : KBS News

A new survey finds that Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for the liberal Democratic Party(DP), remains the front-runner with support from 49-point-two percent of the voting public, while the conservative People Power Party’s(PPP) Kim Moon-soo stands in second place with 36-point-eight percent and the minor Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok is in third with ten-point-three percent.According to the Realmeter survey of one-thousand-three adults nationwide conducted Monday and Tuesday, support for the DP’s Lee increased by two-point-six percentage points from the previous poll on Thursday and Friday.Support for the PPP’s Kim fell eight-tenths of a percentage point, while the Reform Party’s Lee lost one-tenth of a percentage point.In a hypothetical two-person race between the DP’s Lee and the PPP’s Kim, 52-point-three percent supported Lee and 41-point-seven percent supported Kim.When asked to choose between the DP’s Lee Jae-myung and the Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok, 50-point-six percent favored the DP candidate while 36-point-seven percent chose Lee Jun-seok.This survey is the last public opinion poll conducted before the blackout period, during which no poll results can be disclosed.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.