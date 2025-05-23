Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Realmeter: DP’s Lee in Lead with 49.2%; PPP’s Kim Wins 36.8%, Reform Party’s Lee 10.3%

Written: 2025-05-28 10:01:52Updated: 2025-05-28 10:06:48

Realmeter: DP’s Lee in Lead with 49.2%; PPP’s Kim Wins 36.8%, Reform Party’s Lee 10.3%

Photo : KBS News

A new survey finds that Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for the liberal Democratic Party(DP), remains the front-runner with support from 49-point-two percent of the voting public, while the conservative People Power Party’s(PPP) Kim Moon-soo stands in second place with 36-point-eight percent and the minor Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok is in third with ten-point-three percent.

According to the Realmeter survey of one-thousand-three adults nationwide conducted Monday and Tuesday, support for the DP’s Lee increased by two-point-six percentage points from the previous poll on Thursday and Friday.

Support for the PPP’s Kim fell eight-tenths of a percentage point, while the Reform Party’s Lee lost one-tenth of a percentage point. 

In a hypothetical two-person race between the DP’s Lee and the PPP’s Kim, 52-point-three percent supported Lee and 41-point-seven percent supported Kim. 

When asked to choose between the DP’s Lee Jae-myung and the Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok, 50-point-six percent favored the DP candidate while 36-point-seven percent chose Lee Jun-seok.

This survey is the last public opinion poll conducted before the blackout period, during which no poll results can be disclosed.

The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >