Presidential Candidates to Canvass in Seoul, Southeastern Region

Written: 2025-05-28 10:38:01Updated: 2025-05-28 10:39:05

Photo : KBS News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will canvass in the eastern part of Seoul on Wednesday.

Lee will begin Wednesday’s campaign in front of Seoul Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin District at 4 p.m. before visiting the square in front of Wangsimni Station in Seongdong District.

Ahead of the street campaigning, Lee will appear on a YouTube live program to discuss the state of the South Korean stock market with individual investors. 

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo will seek voter support in the conservative stronghold in the nation’s southeast.

Kim will first pay his respects at a national cemetery in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, before visiting the neighboring cities of Busan, Gimhae and Yangsan. 

Kim will also visit Yeungnam University in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, and head for the nearby cities of Yeongcheon and Daegu.

Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the minor Reform Party, will stump in major areas of Seoul such as Yeouido and Gangnam.
