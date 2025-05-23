Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Czech Nuclear Power Plant Deal with KHNP Likely Postponed until after October

Written: 2025-05-28 11:00:24Updated: 2025-05-28 15:12:46

Czech Nuclear Power Plant Deal with KHNP Likely Postponed until after October

Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech government reportedly said the signing of a contract for a new nuclear power plant project with South Korea’s Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) may be postponed until after the general elections in October.

Reuters issued the report on Tuesday, citing the European country’s local CTK news agency.

According to the report, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Tuesday that the signing of the contract may be postponed until after the Czech parliamentary elections in October, while the completion date for the first unit of the nuclear power plant remains set for 2036.

KHNP was scheduled to sign the contract on May 7 with Elektrárna Dukovany II, a subsidiary of the Czech Republic’s main electricity firm, CEZ.

However, it has been delayed due to a court injunction in the Czech Republic, with the court deciding the deal cannot be signed until it rules on a complaint from the losing bidder, France’s EDF.

KHNP and Elektrárna Dukovany II have filed an appeal with the Czech Supreme Administrative Court.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >