Business Sentiment Improves for Third Month in May

South Korea’s business sentiment improved for the third consecutive month in May.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the Business Survey Index(BSI) for all industries stood at 90-point-seven in May, up two-point-eight points from the previous month.It marks the largest monthly gain since May 2023, when the BSI grew four-point-four points, and the latest reading is the highest since it reached 91-point-eight in November last year.However, the index remained well below the benchmark 100, indicating that pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers rose one-point-six points on-month to 94-point-seven in May, posting growth for five straight months and hitting its highest point since July of last year.The index for nonmanufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, gained three-point-six points and posted 88-point-one.The BSI for June rose by three-point-two points from the previous month.