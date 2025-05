Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul placed 15th among one-thousand cities around the world in a global ranking compiled by a British economic analysis organization.According to the 2025 Global Cities Index from Oxford Economics on Wednesday, Seoul stood at No. 15, having climbed 26 notches from a year earlier.New York City took the top spot, followed by London and Paris.The annual index assesses one-thousand of the world’s most populous cities based on indicators across five categories: economics, human capital, quality of life, environment and governance.Seoul ranked fifth in the world in human capital but came in 129th in quality of life, 514th in environment and 147th in governance.Among Asian cities, only Tokyo appeared higher on the list, finishing in ninth place.