Politics

Reform Party’s Lee under Fire for Sexually Offensive Remarks during Debate

Written: 2025-05-28 12:04:52Updated: 2025-05-28 16:56:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok is under fire for a sexually offensive remark he made Tuesday evening during the third televised debate featuring four candidates. 

Lee was addressing candidate Kwon Young-gook from the minor Democratic Labor Party and discussing women’s rights when he suddenly brought up an alleged comment that Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung’s son is said to have posted on the internet under a photo of a female celebrity.

Quoting Lee Jae-myung’s son’s alleged remarks that graphically described a sexually violent act against a woman, Lee Jun-seok asked Kwon if a comment like that would be considered misogynistic.

Rep. Kim Min-seok, co-chair of the Democratic Party’s election committee, said Wednesday in a social media post that Lee Jun-seok’s political career is over and he must withdraw his candidacy. 
 
Democratic Party Rep. Lee So-young said in a separate social media post that teenagers and even young children watched the debate, yet Lee Jun-seok used violent language without filtering, justifying it under the pretext of quoting someone else.

The Jinbo Party’s Kim Jae-yeon, co-chair of the Democratic Party’s election committee, said Wednesday that Lee Jun-seok made a sexually abusive remark that was unbelievable.

Kim accused Lee Jun-seok of employing a crass strategy solely to attack others and of showing no regard for the feelings of his audience, or rather exploiting those feelings.

The Social Democratic Party also issued a statement blasting the Reform Party candidate, saying he offended the people and should withdraw from the race.
