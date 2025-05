Photo : YONHAP News

Bus workers in the southern port city of Busan ended their strike on Wednesday after reaching an agreement with management on a wage hike.Both labor and management decided to accept a plan to abolish performance bonuses and summer vacation expenses and include them in ordinary wages, resulting in a 10-point-48 percent wage hike for 2025.They also agreed to raise the retirement age by one year to 64.The deal was reached around 1 p.m., just hours after bus workers in the city went on strike for the first time in 13 years.Although bus services were reportedly disrupted, particularly during the morning rush hour, the situation returned to normal after the agreement.