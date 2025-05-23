Birth Rate Hits 3-Year High in First Quarter

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of babies born in South Korea in the first quarter of the year hit a three-year high, due in part to a surge in marriages and improved awareness of fertility issues.Statistics Korea released its latest population trend report on Wednesday, which showed 21-thousand-41 babies were born in March, up six-point-eight percent from the same period a year ago, marking the first year-on-year rise since 2015 despite a decline in the population.While the total fertility rate for March stood at zero-point-77, up zero-point-04 from a year ago, it was still well below the global average of two-point-two births per woman.Data also showed there were 65-thousand-22 births recorded in the first quarter, up seven-point-four percent on-year, representing the largest increase since the first quarter of 2022.Statistics Korea noted that the total fertility rate for the January to March period rose by zero-point-05 to zero-point-82, which is slightly higher than in 2023 but lower than in 2022, adding that the agency must wait and see if the upward trend continues.The number of marriages in the country in the first quarter was 58-thousand-704, up eight-point-four percent on-year, the biggest increase in six years.The agency said the increased number of births clearly correlates with the increase in marriages since the COVID-19 pandemic, the higher population of people in their 30s and changing perceptions of marriage, with government policies to encourage marriage having some effect.