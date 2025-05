Photo : KBS News

The U.S. embassy in Seoul has temporarily halted student visa interviews in line with an announcement from the U.S. State Department about a social media screening system for international students.According to a diplomatic source on Wednesday, the embassy has stopped scheduling student and exchange visitor visa interviews for the time being.In response to a KBS inquiry, the embassy said the U.S. State Department’s non-immigration visa interview schedule is flexible and that people can continue to submit applications.It added that the consular section is continually adjusting the schedule to ensure sufficient time to review submitted applications.According to Politico, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed each diplomatic mission overseas to temporarily suspend student visa interviews as Washington prepares to implement a social media screening system for international students.