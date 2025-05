Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo will visit the party’s stronghold of Busan, Daegu and the Gyeongsang provinces again on Wednesday as part of efforts to secure the support of conservative voters.As the first stop of the day, Kim visited the March 15th National Cemetery in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province and paid his respects at the grave of the late democracy activist Kim Joo-yul.Also on Wednesday, Kim will visit Gimhae in the same province before stumping in Busan and the Gyeongsang provinces before ending the day with a stop at Daegu.Wednesday marked Kim’s fifth visit to the conservative stronghold regions since the official campaign period began on May 12.On the first day of the two-day early voting period on Thursday, Kim is set to cast his ballot in Gyeyang, Incheon which is the constituency of rival Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.