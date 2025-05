Photo : YONHAP News

Early voting for the 21st presidential election will take place for two days from Thursday to Friday, at three-thousand-568 early voting stations nationwide.Early voting hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with voters allowed to cast their votes in any of the early voting stations nationwide.Voters must bring their resident registration cards, or other forms of official identification with a photo, issued by a government office or public institution.The locations of early voting stations can be checked on the National Election Commission(NEC) website.The NEC announced that the voting ballot box storage area be available for public viewing, 24 hours a day through CCTV.