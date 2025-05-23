Acting President Apologizes for Government Failures at Final Cabinet Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Lee Ju-ho has apologized for the current government’s inability to see its five-year national plans through to the end.Addressing the people of South Korea, Lee said he was deeply sorry Wednesday while presiding over the last Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul before the June 3 presidential election.He cited reforms to the national pension and health care systems, the country’s increased birth rate and more foreign direct investment as accomplishments of the former Yoon administration.Lee said South Korea expanded its diplomatic relations with South America, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Africa with the aim of becoming a global hub, and also elevated its strategic alliance with the United States.The acting president also acknowledged that the public may criticize and judge the government for its inadequacies, saying that criticism must be humbly accepted.However, Lee said he hopes the new government that will be established next week will inherit the current administration’s achievements, learn from its mistakes and lead the country to prosperity.A total of 48 agenda items were deliberated and resolved at the Cabinet meeting, including one legislative bill, 39 presidential bills and six general bills.