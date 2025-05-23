Lee Jae-myung Unveils 9 Pledges on Lessening Public's Daily Woes

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday disclosed nine campaign pledges on addressing the public’s inconveniences in everyday life as he said politics starts with lessening such problems.On his social media, Lee said he came up with the nine pledges after thoroughly looking at various posts uploaded in online communities during the past year.Among the pledges is building a smart monitoring system nationwide for sinkholes, tightening regulations on illegal and retaliatory parking, slapping stronger penalties on the illegal and prolonged parking of camping cars at public parking lots and enacting a law that prevents gyms and pilates studios from suddenly closing shop and failing to pay back memberships fees.Lee also vowed to introduce a lottery system for tickets for concerts and sports events and resume providing national support for a program on supplying pregnant women with eco-friendly farm products.Also on Wednesday, Lee unveiled plans to strengthen national coverage for treatments for rare and severe diseases so that patients with such illnesses can get early diagnosis and timely treatment.