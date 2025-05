Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at an old commercial building in Seoul's Jung District Wednesday afternoon, prompting fire authorities to raise their response alert to "Level Two."The fire started at the building in Sallim-dong at around 3:30 p.m., and the "Level One" response alert was issued some 30 minutes later to mobilize all firefighting personnel within the jurisdiction.The alert was elevated to "Level Two" at around 4:40 p.m. for full mobilization of personnel from a nearby fire station.As of around 5 p.m., the main blaze has yet to be contained.A man in his 70s was rescued after smoke inhalation and no additional casualty has yet to be reported.Authorities suspect that the fire started on the ground floor of a one-story building in a narrow alley, with the cause of the fire unknown.