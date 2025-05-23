Menu Content

Economy

KOSPI Hits 3-Month High on Tech Gains

Written: 2025-05-28 17:37:20Updated: 2025-05-28 18:04:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) hit a three-month high Wednesday, driven by gains in tech shares, as the United States’ temporary pause on tariffs against the European Union(EU) boosted investor appetite for risky assets.

The KOSPI shot up 32-point-93 points, or one-point-25 percent, Wednesday to close at two-thousand-670-point-15.

The index climbed as Wall Street’s gains and the EU tariff reprieve boosted investor sentiment, but caution around semiconductor and battery stocks remains, despite improving market conditions, due to lingering uncertainties regarding U.S. tariffs and other issues, says Hanwha Investment & Securities researcher Kim Soo-yeon.

Tech stocks drove the upturn with Samsung Electronics up three-point-71 percent, SK hynix rising two-point-72 percent, LG Energy Solution spiking six-point-06 percent and Samsung SDI jumping eight-point-68 percent.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose one-point-68 points, or zero-point-23 percent, to close at 728-point-79.
