Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Lee Ju-ho called for strict fairness during next week's presidential election as early voting is set to begin Thursday.The education minister, serving as acting president, made the remark on Wednesday while visiting an early voting center in Seoul's Jongno District to monitor preparations.According to the education ministry, Lee urged local government officials working at voting booths to make every effort to ensure their smooth operations during the two-day early voting period.Eligible voters can take part in early voting between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at any designated voting sites regardless of their areas of residence.Voters are required to present a photo identification prior to marking their ballots.