Police to Reinforce Security, Safety for 21st Pres. Election, Inauguration

Written: 2025-05-28 17:54:45Updated: 2025-05-28 18:04:52

Photo : YONHAP News

Police plan to reinforce public security and safety in preparation for the 21st presidential election and the inauguration ceremony next week.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday it will mobilize maximum personnel for candidate protection, accident prevention during campaigning, security at voting and ballot-counting sites, and public safety during the inauguration. 

The Seoul police said the decision comes amid concerns over a rise in election-related crimes and increased attention to safety management for the inauguration, as the new president is set to take office without a transition period.

The police plan to gradually escalate their emergency operation, issued on May 12, under "heightened vigilance" requiring commanding officers and senior staff to remain on standby within their jurisdiction for emergency communication. 

The highest "Gapho" emergency alert level will be issued on Election Day next Tuesday, requiring full mobilization of the police force and a restriction on their leave of absence
