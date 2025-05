Photo : YONHAP News

Showers amid overcast skies are in the forecast Wednesday night in parts of the nation's inland regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to 30 millimeters of showers are expected through Thursday evening, accompanied by a gust of wind, thunderbolt or hail.Ultrafine dust density in Seoul and southern areas of Gyeonggi Province is projected to rise to the "bad" level of between 36 and 75 micrograms per cubic meter Thursday.Morning lows on Thursday are forecast to range between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius, before daytime highs rise to between 19 and 28 degrees.