Doctors' Assn. Files Request for Audit over Student Admissions Quota Hike

Photo : YONHAP News

A doctors' group filed a citizens request for an audit of the health ministry, claiming last year's government's medical schools admissions quota hike was procedurally illegal and damaged administrative justification and transparency.Submitting the request signed by 653 of its members, the Korean Medical Association(KMA) urged the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) to determine the truth behind the overall process of related policymaking in order to correct the hastily pushed policy.The KMA attributed the protracted medical vacuum that ensued to the government's disregard for legal procedures, despite the quota hike's direct impact on public health.The group specifically requested the Board to look into the government's alleged procedural improprieties, distortion of expert consultation, unjust return-to-work order, and undermining of essential medicine.The KMA anticipated the audit to help facilitate the establishment of future health care policy in the direction that can be trusted by both the public and the medical community through sufficient social discussion and agreement.