Presidential Candidates to Vote Early ahead of Election Day

Major candidates running in the June 3 presidential election will cast their ballots in advance on Thursday, the first day of the two-day early voting period.Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will vote Thursday morning at a polling station in Sinchon in Seoul’s Seodaemun District.Lee plans to emphasize the importance of early voting and urge people to vote in advance.He will then campaign in the city’s Songpa, Seocho and Gwanak districts in the afternoon.The People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo plans to vote in advance in Gyeyang District in Incheon, Lee Jae-myung’s constituency.Kim will then canvass in Incheon as well as in the cities of Siheung, Ansan and Anyang in Gyeonggi Province.Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the Reform Party, plans to cast his ballot early in Dongtan, his constituency in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.The Reform Party candidate will then campaign in Pangyo, also in Gyeonggi Province, and in Seoul.