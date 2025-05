Photo : KBS News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo made a last-minute attempt to unify campaigns with Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok on Wednesday, the eve of early voting, but failed to even secure a meeting with him.Kim visited Lee’s office at the National Assembly in Seoul around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after campaigning in Daegu, but Lee was not in the office.Kim tried to locate Lee but failed to reach him.Asked whether he will continue his efforts to join forces with Lee, Kim said it seems he will need to continue until Election Day.However, Lee’s camp reaffirmed its opposition to any such merger.