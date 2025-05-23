US Federal Court Blocks Trump’s April 2 Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. federal court has ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump overstepped his authority by imposing global tariffs.According to Reuters and other media outlets on Wednesday, the Court of International Trade blocked Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs from going into effect, ruling that an emergency law invoked by the White House does not provide unilateral authority to impose tariffs on nearly every country.The court reportedly said the U.S. constitution gives Congress exclusive powers to regulate commerce with other nations and this is not superseded by the president’s remit to safeguard the economy.Minutes later the White House criticized the ruling, calling it a “judicial coup” that is “out of control,” and the Trump administration filed a notice of appeal.Last month, five U.S.-based companies filed a lawsuit arguing that Trump unlawfully implemented his tariff policies without going through the federal Congress, which holds the authority to make tariff decisions.The companies claimed that Trump arbitrarily interpreted the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and imposed tariffs without due authority.