Photo : YONHAP News

A machine gun was accidentally discharged toward North Korea at a front-line guard post along the western section of the inter-Korean border.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) and the office of Rep. Choo Mi-ae on Thursday, the accidental discharge of a K-6 heavy machine gun occurred during the inspection of the weapon at a front-line unit in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, around 5 p.m. Wednesday.It is not yet known exactly where the bullet landed.A JCS official said the South Korean military immediately broadcast a message across the border explaining that the gunfire was not intentional, adding that no unusual movements by North Korean forces were detected in response.The incident comes about a month after a similar gun discharge occurred at a front-line guard post in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.