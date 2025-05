Photo : YONHAP News

The government will participate in an energy conference organized by the U.S. state of Alaska on a major liquefied natural gas(LNG) project there.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, a South Korean delegation led by Deputy Minister Lee Ho-hyun will attend the fourth Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week in Anchorage.Lee also plans to participate in a roundtable hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy next Tuesday.The ministry said that at the conference, the state of Alaska plans to introduce key details of the LNG project to major government officials, business leaders and research institutions from around the world.South Korea has been leveraging its potential participation in negotiations to reduce U.S. tariffs, but plans to make a final decision after a thorough review including an on-site inspection.