Leading Presidential Candidates Cast Ballots, Encourage Early Voting

Photo : YONHAP News

Leading presidential candidates visited voting centers around the country as they urged people to take part in early voting on Thursday.Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung made an appearance in the university area of Sinchon in Seoul’s Seodaemun District during the morning hours, where he cast his ballot at a polling station along with a number of young people.Lee Jae-myung said he hoped everyone would vote and send a clear message of judgment against the martial law incident of last year, stressing the importance of young voters to help the country get back on track.While Lee Jae-myung focused on the capital city, his major rival, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, visited a polling station in Incheon’s Gyeyang District, where he and his daughter cast their ballots.Speaking to voters in Gyeyang, Kim distanced himself from those who believe early voting leads to fraud risks and called on people to cast their ballots, saying it will help the overall turnout.Meanwhile, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok participated in early voting in his constituency in Dongtan in Gyeonggi Province, calling on his supporters to vote to usher in a new era of political and generational change.