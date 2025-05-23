Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov’t, Meta Agree on Use of Facial Recognition Tech to Stop Deepfake Ads

Written: 2025-05-29 14:52:10Updated: 2025-05-29 14:53:24

Gov’t, Meta Agree on Use of Facial Recognition Tech to Stop Deepfake Ads

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government and the U.S.-based multinational company Meta have agreed to use facial recognition technology to tackle the problem of deepfake ads on Meta’s social media platforms.

The Personal Information Protection Commission announced on Thursday that it plans to work with Meta, which operates Instagram and Facebook, to ensure the prompt removal of any advertisements that contain deepfake images.

Under the agreement, Meta must immediately delete any information about facial features that it extracts in this process and must only check such information for celebrities.

Also, Meta must not use facial recognition technology for any purpose other than confirming the identity of celebrities whose images appear in ads or on social media accounts and must submit its server log records to the Personal Information Protection Commission.

Meta also agreed to inform users in its privacy policies that profile photos and other information they make public can be used in this way to detect phishing ads or accounts.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >