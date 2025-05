Photo : YONHAP News

Police have rounded up seven people they suspect of smuggling methamphetamine through Incheon International Airport in body lotion bottles.The police in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, said they apprehended the seven on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act and detained five of them.The suspects are four Thai nationals, two Chinese nationals and one South Korean.They are suspected of smuggling the meth from Thailand through Incheon International Airport between May 1 and May 16.Police said they confiscated 27-and-a-half kilograms of meth, worth some 11 billion won, or almost 8 million U.S. dollars, and enough for 917-thousand doses.They said they worked with Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board to apprehend the suspects and seize the drugs.