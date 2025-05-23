Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Household Spending in First Quarter Falls By Biggest Margin Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Written: 2025-05-29 16:30:32Updated: 2025-05-29 16:33:07

Household Spending in First Quarter Falls By Biggest Margin Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

In the first quarter of this year, household spending in South Korea fell by the largest margin in more than four years.

According to the latest household trends report released by Statistics Korea on Thursday, the average monthly consumption expenditure per household in the January to March period was two-point-95 million won, or roughly two-thousand-one-hundred U.S. dollars, up one-point-four percent from last year.

Although consumer spending per household increased on-year, real consumption excluding inflation decreased by zero-point-seven percent.

It marks the first decline in seven quarters and the largest decline since the fourth quarter of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, consumption among low-income households increased significantly, with those in the bottom 20th percentile income bracket seeing their overall consumption increase three-point-six percent as they spent heavily in various areas such as alcohol and tobacco, education, and food and lodging.

Meanwhile, the average income of households rose four-point-five percent on-year to five-point-35 million won. 

The agency noted that despite income growth, households have not spent as much due in part to economic uncertainties such as the emergency martial law crisis of December last year and U.S. tariff hikes.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >