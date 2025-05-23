Japanese Ambassador: Cooperation Essential to Strengthen Seoul-Tokyo-Washington Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima says it is essential for South Korea, Japan and the U.S. to boost relations by cooperating in various fields, while experts have called on Seoul and Tokyo to step up bilateral cooperation.Mizushima expressed the view Thursday during a session of the Jeju Forum, saying Seoul-Tokyo cooperative ties are not strong enough to ensure peace and prosperity for the two countries.Saying the world’s security situation is dire, the ambassador referred to South Korea and Japan as important neighbors that must work together as partners in responding to the various challenges faced by the international community.In a debate that followed the session, experts on South Korea-Japan relations who had served in senior government posts stressed the need to upgrade bilateral cooperation.Shin Kak-soo, a former vice foreign minister and South Korean ambassador to Japan, said the time has come to seriously consider upgrading Seoul-Tokyo ties by forming a strategic partnership.Kenichiro Sasae, president of the Japan Institute of International Affairs and a former vice foreign minister, said South Korea and Japan are at a critical juncture for defense cooperation.