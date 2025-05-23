Foreign Minister Stresses Need to Expand S. Korea-US Cooperation in Shipbuilding

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul visited Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard on Thursday and inspected the Maintenance, Repair and Operations(MRO) of the USNS Yukon, an oiler under the U.S Navy’s 7th Fleet.Cho said South Korea and the U.S. will be able to further upgrade cooperation in security and economy by expanding their cooperation in shipbuilding industries as the U.S. is showing keen interest in working with allies to revitalize its shipbuilding capabilities amid the rapidly-changing geopolitical landscape.Cho said his ministry will communicate with related agencies and industries regarding consultations with the U.S. so that South Korea-U.S. cooperation in shipbuilding industries will maximize opportunities for domestic companies.In particular, the minister stressed the need to advance such cooperation within the framework of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Hanwha Ocean acquired Philly Shipyard last year and secured orders to provide MRO services for two U.S. auxiliary ships.