Gov't Puts Forth Additional Flood Prevention Measures ahead of Summer Season

Written: 2025-05-29 17:36:11Updated: 2025-05-29 17:36:56

Photo : KBS News

The government put forth additional flood prevention measures ahead of the summer season, following up on a comprehensive package of preventive steps announced just two weeks ago.

According to officials on Thursday, the government will improve the current evacuation system for residents affected by rising levels of rivers and streams during torrential rains to take shelter under a flood advisory.

A decision on dam release will be made through the use of artificial intelligence(AI), and a guideline will be introduced to help enhance the accuracy.

Management of areas with a high risk of flooding will be commissioned to an expert body, while local rivers and streams that are affected by major rivers managed by the central government will be directly maintained by the state.

The environment ministry says an annual average of 13 people have lost their lives due to floods during the past decade, with property damage totaling 257-point-nine billion won, or around 187 million U.S. dollars.
