Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean man was handed the death penalty in Vietnam for killing his father last year after he tried to intervene in a dispute between the man and his wife.According to local media on Thursday, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court on Wednesday gave the death sentence to the South Korean in his 40s on charges of murder charges.The man had been standing trial on suspicion of fatally stabbing his father who was visiting him from South Korea in March 2024, when he was sleeping at the man's apartment in the southern part of Ho Chi Minh City.The father had arrived in Vietnam in an effort to assuage his son who physically assaulted his Vietnamese wife and killed the family dog during a violent domestic dispute.After killing his father out of anger believing he had sided with his wife, the man attempted to commit suicide, but was later discovered by a security guard asleep on the lawn outside the apartment building.