Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) surged to a 10-month high Thursday, fueled by a rally in tech shares buoyed by a strong earnings report from U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp.The KOSPI gained 50-point-49 points, or one-point-89 percent, to close at two-thousand-720-point-64, the highest since Aug. 2 last year.Institutional and foreign investors nabbed shares, pushing the index higher as Nvidia's earnings showed a 69 percent on-year revenue increase. Further driving the market was news that most of U.S. President Donald Trump's global tariffs were blocked by the U.S. trade court.Tech stocks drove the market rally, with Samsung Electronics edging up zero-point-36 percent, and SK hynix rising one-point-92 percent while auto stocks such as Hyundai Motor and Kia gained two-point-74 percent and four-point-72 percent respectively.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose seven-point-50 points, or one-point-03 percent, to close at 736-point-29.