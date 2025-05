Photo : YONHAP News

The turnout on the first day of early voting ahead of the June 3 presidential election reached an all-time high of 19-point-58 percent since the system was first introduced in 2014.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Thursday, eight-point-69 million out of 44-point-39 million voters cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.Thursday's turnout of 19-point-58 percent is higher than 17-point-57 percent from the first day of early voting in the previous 2022 presidential election.Seven-point-77 million people had cast their ballot on the first day of early voting three years ago.Should the participation rate on the second day, Friday, reach a similar level, the two-day early voting rate is expected to surpass the current record of 36-point-93 percent set in 2022.