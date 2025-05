Photo : YONHAP News

Showers are forecast in the nation's inland regions amid overcast skies nationwide Thursday night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), sunny skies are forecast for most parts of the country Friday.Showers are expected Friday afternoon along the coast of the eastern part of South Jeolla region and the western inland areas in South Gyeongsang.Morning lows on Friday are projected to range between nine and 16 degrees Celsius, before daytime highs rise to between 19 and 29 degrees.The KMA predicted daytime temperatures in the inland regions to rise to near 30 degrees through this weekend, resulting in a 15-degree difference between morning lows and daytime highs.