Photo : YONHAP News

A new center offering the “Easy Drop” service, which allows air travelers to check in their luggage in advance before arriving at the airport, has opened in Seoul’s Samseong-dong area.According to the transport ministry, the center opened Thursday on the second floor of the City Air Logistics and Transportation building near Samseong Station.The service allows passengers to issue their boarding pass, check baggage outside the airport prior to traveling and to pick up their luggage at the airport of their destination.Passengers departing from Incheon International Airport on international flights operated by Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air or T'way Air can access the service starting Thursday, while those traveling on Jin Air can do so starting Sunday.Following the launch of the first "Easy Drop" center near Hongdae University Station in December 2023, similar locations opened last year in Incheon and near Myeongdong Station.