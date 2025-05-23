Prosecutors Reportedly Analyzing Flash Drives in Ex-First Lady Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating allegations of influence peddling surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee and the Unification Church are reportedly analyzing seized flash drives that were in the possession of Kim's secretary.According to sources within the legal community on Thursday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office obtained four flash drives kept by the secretary, identified by the surname Yu, while raiding offices of Kim's former company, Covana Contents, last month.Yu told prosecutors the flash drives were received from the presidential office to handle administrative tasks for the former first couple following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's expulsion in early April.One drive was used for security purposes, which Yu said was never used, while the other three each contained state-issued online identification certificates for Yoon, Kim, and her former company.Kim, meanwhile, has refuted allegations that Yu had managed the couple's funds.Prosecutors suspect the church’s former second-in-command, identified by the surname Yun, bribed Kim with jewelry and luxury bags to support church matters through a shaman known as Geon Jin, who is alleged to have close ties to Kim.